Members of the 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron explain their role in the Combine Joint Task Force Horn of Africa, operating from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2017 08:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528098
|VIRIN:
|170523-F-NJ195-709
|Filename:
|DOD_104418023
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|31
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Spotlight, by SrA Ryan McDivitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
