    81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Spotlight

    DJIBOUTI

    05.23.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan McDivitt 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of the 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron explain their role in the Combine Joint Task Force Horn of Africa, operating from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017 08:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528098
    VIRIN: 170523-F-NJ195-709
    Filename: DOD_104418023
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Spotlight, by SrA Ryan McDivitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    East Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    Maintainers
    81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron

