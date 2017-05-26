(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fallen But Never Forgotten

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Sgt. Hector de Jesus 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Memorial Day is a day on which those who died in active military service are remembered and mourned. Memorials throughout Camp Pendleton are dedicated to the Marines and Sailors that have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom. (Official Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Hector de Jesus)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fallen But Never Forgotten, by Sgt Hector de Jesus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    United States Marine Corps
    Memorials
    Fallen Marines
    Memorial Day
    Sacrifice
    Tribute
    Sailors
    Marines
    Fallen Sailors
    Corps Man
    Marine Crops Base Camp Pendleton
