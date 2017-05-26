Fallen But Never Forgotten

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Memorial Day is a day on which those who died in active military service are remembered and mourned. Memorials throughout Camp Pendleton are dedicated to the Marines and Sailors that have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom. (Official Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Hector de Jesus)