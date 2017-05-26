Fallen But Never Forgotten

Memorial Day is a day on which those who died in active military service are remembered and mourned. Memorials throughout Camp Pendleton are dedicated to the Marines and Sailors that have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom. (Official Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Hector de Jesus)
