    COMACC Visits the 380AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.27.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Brandon Gifford 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    General Mike Holmes, Commander of Air Combat Command, visits the 380th
    Air Expeditionary Wing to see core capabilities of the Wing and honor select Airmen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017 01:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528067
    VIRIN: 170527-F-BI560-001
    Filename: DOD_104417926
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMACC Visits the 380AEW, by SrA Brandon Gifford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    AFCENT
    COMACC
    ISIS
    CJTIF-OIR

