UNDERWAY - Crew members celebrate the Navy's birthday aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6).
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2017 03:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527749
|VIRIN:
|161014-N-XT039-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104415766
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard operations, by SR Jesse Marquezmagallanes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
