    USS Bonhomme Richard operations

    JAPAN

    03.01.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class James Mitchell 

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    UNDERWAY - Flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6).

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017 04:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527723
    VIRIN: 170301-N-NV544-025
    Filename: DOD_104415740
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard operations, by PO1 James Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    31ST MEU
    LHD 6
    HSC 25
    PHIBRON 11
    CTF 76
    ESG 7

