UNDERWAY - 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit dog handlers aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6).
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2017 04:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527721
|VIRIN:
|160907-N-XT039-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104415738
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard operations, by SR Jesse Marquezmagallanes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT