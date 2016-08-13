UNDERWAY - Flight Operations aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6).
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2017 04:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527719
|VIRIN:
|160813-N-XT039-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104415736
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard operations, by SR Jesse Marquezmagallanes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT