    Fleet Week New York: Carter Burden Senior Center

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Pfc. Abrey Liggins 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines and Sailors performed volunteer work at the Carter Burden Senior Center for Fleet Week New York 2017, May 26, 2017. Multiple senior centers were established in NYC to support and promote the well-being of senior citizens. Service members volunteered to prepare and serve lunch. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Abrey D. Liggins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 20:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527627
    VIRIN: 170526-M-OX257-001
    Filename: DOD_104415590
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York: Carter Burden Senior Center, by PFC Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    NYC
    volunteers
    Fleet Week
    volunteer work
    USN
    II MEF
    senior citizens
    senior center
    Fleet Week New York 2017

