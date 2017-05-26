Fleet Week New York: Carter Burden Senior Center

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines and Sailors performed volunteer work at the Carter Burden Senior Center for Fleet Week New York 2017, May 26, 2017. Multiple senior centers were established in NYC to support and promote the well-being of senior citizens. Service members volunteered to prepare and serve lunch. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Abrey D. Liggins)