Marines and Sailors performed volunteer work at the Carter Burden Senior Center for Fleet Week New York 2017, May 26, 2017. Multiple senior centers were established in NYC to support and promote the well-being of senior citizens. Service members volunteered to prepare and serve lunch. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Abrey D. Liggins)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 20:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527627
|VIRIN:
|170526-M-OX257-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104415590
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York: Carter Burden Senior Center, by PFC Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT