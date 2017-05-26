Fleet Week New York USO Dress Boutique

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of Fleet Week New York, the USO thanked service members by giving away 300 designer dresses, along with makeup, hair products and accessories. U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko and Lance Cpl. Samantha Bray)