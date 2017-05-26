As part of Fleet Week New York, the USO thanked service members by giving away 300 designer dresses, along with makeup, hair products and accessories. U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko and Lance Cpl. Samantha Bray)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 18:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|527612
|VIRIN:
|170526-M-WT631-850
|Filename:
|DOD_104415440
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York USO Dress Boutique, by LCpl Samantha Bray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT