    Second unit to deploy for training in Ukraine

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Osei 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    More than 200 members of the 279th are deploying to Ukraine as part the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine (JMTG-U), where they will provide training support for Ukrainian Forces within the U.S. Security Cooperation agreements.

    The 279th is the second of two six-month rotations to Ukraine. The IBCT’s 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment will be replaced by the 279th this summer.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second unit to deploy for training in Ukraine, by SFC Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    jmtg-u ukraine

