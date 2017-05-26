(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fleet Week 2017 USO Dress Boutique

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Bray 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    At Fleet Week NYC the USO gave away 300 dresses to service members. The boutique was to thank the military for their service through designer dresses, makeup, hair products and accessories at no charge. U.S. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko and Lance Cpl. Samantha Bray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 17:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527598
    VIRIN: 170526-M-WT631-487
    Filename: DOD_104415384
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week 2017 USO Dress Boutique, by LCpl Samantha Bray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USO
    USMC
    Fleet Week
    Navy
    Marines
    Fleet Week NYC
    Fleet Week Marines
    fwny2017
    Dress boutique

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT