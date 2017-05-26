At Fleet Week NYC the USO gave away 300 dresses to service members. The boutique was to thank the military for their service through designer dresses, makeup, hair products and accessories at no charge. U.S. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko and Lance Cpl. Samantha Bray)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 17:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527598
|VIRIN:
|170526-M-WT631-487
|Filename:
|DOD_104415384
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fleet Week 2017 USO Dress Boutique, by LCpl Samantha Bray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
