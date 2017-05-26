U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Samuel N. Deputy relinquishes command of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303 to Lt. Col. Jeffrey M. Sykes on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 26, 2017. A Change of Command Ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one Commanding Officer to another. (U.S Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Chagnon)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 17:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|527594
|VIRIN:
|170526-M-HU496-402
|Filename:
|DOD_104415359
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303 Change of Command, by LCpl Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
