(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303 Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Chagnon 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Samuel N. Deputy relinquishes command of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303 to Lt. Col. Jeffrey M. Sykes on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 26, 2017. A Change of Command Ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one Commanding Officer to another. (U.S Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Chagnon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 17:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527594
    VIRIN: 170526-M-HU496-402
    Filename: DOD_104415359
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303 Change of Command, by LCpl Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Change of Command
    Samuel N. Deputy
    Jeffrey M. Sykes
    HMLA 303

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT