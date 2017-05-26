Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303 Change of Command

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/527594" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Samuel N. Deputy relinquishes command of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303 to Lt. Col. Jeffrey M. Sykes on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 26, 2017. A Change of Command Ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one Commanding Officer to another. (U.S Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Chagnon)