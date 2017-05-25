Celebrating Diversity with Cooking

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and Airmen from the Vermont Army and Air Guard participate in the Annual Heritage Cooking Class featuring Syrian Cuisine. The program is hosted by the Joint Diversity Executive Council Team. Captain Patrick Enriquez lead the class in preparation of the meals. This class allowed members of the Vermont National Guard to expand their palate and sample Syrian food.