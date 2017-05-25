(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1186 Military Police Company Mobilization Ceremony

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steven Conklin 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    B-roll of the Oregon Army National Guard's 1186 Military Police Company Mobilization Ceremony. Official Party included Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527575
    VIRIN: 170525-F-IW846-268
    Filename: DOD_104415184
    Length: 00:13:46
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1186 Military Police Company Mobilization Ceremony, by TSgt Steven Conklin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Oregon National Guard
    1186 MP
    Mobilization Ceremony
    1186 Military Police Company
    Kate Brown

