(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ITX 3-17: Reinforced Company Assault, 1/8

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, California – Marines assigned to Alpha, Bravo and Charlie Company with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, participate in a reinforced company assault at Range 400 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twenty-nine Palms, Calif., from May 7 to May 12. Part of Integrated Training Exercise 3-17, Marines with 1st Bn., 8th Marines, conducted a company level assault reinforced by machine guns, vehicles, mortars and snipers. ITX 3-17 is a training evolution conducted three times a year to enhance the lethality and co-operability between the four elements of a MAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trevor Rowett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 17:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527554
    VIRIN: 170526-M-MI959-001
    Filename: DOD_104414911
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITX 3-17: Reinforced Company Assault, 1/8, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    8th Marines
    ITX 3-17
    1/8 1st Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT