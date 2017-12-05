ITX 3-17: Reinforced Company Assault, 1/8

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, California – Marines assigned to Alpha, Bravo and Charlie Company with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, participate in a reinforced company assault at Range 400 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twenty-nine Palms, Calif., from May 7 to May 12. Part of Integrated Training Exercise 3-17, Marines with 1st Bn., 8th Marines, conducted a company level assault reinforced by machine guns, vehicles, mortars and snipers. ITX 3-17 is a training evolution conducted three times a year to enhance the lethality and co-operability between the four elements of a MAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trevor Rowett)