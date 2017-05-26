(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Week New York 2017 NBC Today Show Shoutouts

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Young 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines visited the NBC Today Show during Fleet Week New York 2017 to see Miley Cyrus in concert, May 26, 2017. U.S. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Young)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 16:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2017 NBC Today Show Shoutouts, by Sgt Ryan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

