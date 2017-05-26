Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 14:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527530
|VIRIN:
|170526-N-LQ911-278
|Filename:
|DOD_104414788
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Long Weekend! Is That It?, by PO3 James Bleyle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT