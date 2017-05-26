(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Long Weekend! Is That It?

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Bleyle 

    DoD News         

    Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.

    Memorial Day

