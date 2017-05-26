Secretary Tillerson participates in a press availability with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, in London, UK
LONDON, LND, UNITED KINGDOM
05.26.2017
Courtesy Video
Press availability with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 13:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|527492
|Filename:
|DOD_104414486
|Length:
|00:12:53
|Location:
|LONDON, LND, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
LEAVE A COMMENT