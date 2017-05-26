(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary Tillerson participates in a ceremony in recognition of the Manchester Attack, in London, UK

    LONDON, LND, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.26.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State

    May 26, 2017: Secretary Tillerson and UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson sign a condolence book for the victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 12:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527486
    Filename: DOD_104414459
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: LONDON, LND, GB
