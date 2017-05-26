(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pence Addresses Graduating Naval Academy Cadets

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Vice President Mike Pence delivers the commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., May 26, 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 12:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 527485
    Filename: DOD_104414404
    Length: 00:23:10
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pence Addresses Graduating Naval Academy Cadets, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Vice President
    Navy
    Sailors
    Mike Pence
    DoD News
