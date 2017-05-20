BSRF Marines persevere in Transylvanian race

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 took on the Transylvania 20km, 30km and 50km races in Bran, Romania, May 20, 2017. Over 50 Marines participated in the event that tested their physical and mental limits over kilometers of harsh landscapes in the mountains of Bran. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)