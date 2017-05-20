U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 took on the Transylvania 20km, 30km and 50km races in Bran, Romania, May 20, 2017. Over 50 Marines participated in the event that tested their physical and mental limits over kilometers of harsh landscapes in the mountains of Bran. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)
This work, BSRF Marines persevere in Transylvanian race, by Cpl Sean Berry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
