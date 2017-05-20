(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BSRF Marines persevere in Transylvanian race

    BRAN, ROMANIA

    05.20.2017

    Video by Cpl. Sean Berry 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 took on the Transylvania 20km, 30km and 50km races in Bran, Romania, May 20, 2017. Over 50 Marines participated in the event that tested their physical and mental limits over kilometers of harsh landscapes in the mountains of Bran. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 14:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 527465
    VIRIN: 170520-M-ZH288-631
    Filename: DOD_104414171
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: BRAN, RO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BSRF Marines persevere in Transylvanian race, by Cpl Sean Berry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Romania
    Resiliency
    Marines
    Race
    BSRF
    Transylvania
    Bran

