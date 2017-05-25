(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jenny's Revival

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Scott Air Force Base and the military's first pilot trainer, the Curtiss JN-4 Jenny, are turning 100 years old together. The Jenny was the primary aircraft used at Scott in 1917. Friends of Jenny, a non-profit organization, has made it possible for the Jenny and Scott to be reunited for the 2017 air show on Scott. The organization deciphered over 600 Smithsonian blueprints to build a Jenny that can fly across the country. It's the only Jenny in existence that can do so, and it's purpose is to educate America on its historic significance through touring.

    TAGS

    WWI
    Army Air Corps
    World War I
    Scott AFB
    Scott Air Force Base
    Curtiss
    Curtiss JN-4 Jenny
    Curtiss Jenny
    Century of Service
    Friends of Jenny
    JN-4 Jenny
    first military trainer
    Scott centennial
    100 Year Anniversay
    Dorian Walker
    Myron Callaham

