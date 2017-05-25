Jenny's Revival

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/527458" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Scott Air Force Base and the military's first pilot trainer, the Curtiss JN-4 Jenny, are turning 100 years old together. The Jenny was the primary aircraft used at Scott in 1917. Friends of Jenny, a non-profit organization, has made it possible for the Jenny and Scott to be reunited for the 2017 air show on Scott. The organization deciphered over 600 Smithsonian blueprints to build a Jenny that can fly across the country. It's the only Jenny in existence that can do so, and it's purpose is to educate America on its historic significance through touring.