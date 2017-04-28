(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Reserve Command 2017 Hennessy Award Winner

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Laurie Flores and Winfred Johnson

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Food service Airmen from four Air Force Reserve Command units were nominated to compete in what proved to be a highly competitive Combat Kitchen competition. Coming out a cut above the other nominees and winning the 2017 John L. Hennessy Award for AFRC is the 512th Memorial Affairs Squadron from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.





    Producers: Maj. Patrick Simmons and Winfred Johnson; Voice Over: Lt. Col. Chad Gibson;

    Interviewee (non-narrative-00:45): Chef David Richmond, AFRC Hennessy Evaluator
    (Executive Chef, MCAGCC, 29 Palms California).

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 11:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527429
    VIRIN: 170428-F-PW195-001
    Filename: DOD_104413937
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Reserve Command 2017 Hennessy Award Winner, by Laurie Flores and Winfred Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Dover AFB
    Hill AFB
    AFRC
    Hennessy Award
    Maxwell AFB
    Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC)
    US Air Force Reserves
    AFRESERVE.
    512th Memorial Affairs Squadron
    2017 John L. Hennessy Award
    Combat Kitchen
    512 MAS
    419 FSS
    908 FSS
    934 FSS
    Minn-St. Paul ARB

