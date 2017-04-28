Air Force Reserve Command 2017 Hennessy Award Winner

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Food service Airmen from four Air Force Reserve Command units were nominated to compete in what proved to be a highly competitive Combat Kitchen competition. Coming out a cut above the other nominees and winning the 2017 John L. Hennessy Award for AFRC is the 512th Memorial Affairs Squadron from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.











Producers: Maj. Patrick Simmons and Winfred Johnson; Voice Over: Lt. Col. Chad Gibson;



Interviewee (non-narrative-00:45): Chef David Richmond, AFRC Hennessy Evaluator

(Executive Chef, MCAGCC, 29 Palms California).