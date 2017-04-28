Food service Airmen from four Air Force Reserve Command units were nominated to compete in what proved to be a highly competitive Combat Kitchen competition. Coming out a cut above the other nominees and winning the 2017 John L. Hennessy Award for AFRC is the 512th Memorial Affairs Squadron from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.
Producers: Maj. Patrick Simmons and Winfred Johnson; Voice Over: Lt. Col. Chad Gibson;
Interviewee (non-narrative-00:45): Chef David Richmond, AFRC Hennessy Evaluator
(Executive Chef, MCAGCC, 29 Palms California).
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 11:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527429
|VIRIN:
|170428-F-PW195-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104413937
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Reserve Command 2017 Hennessy Award Winner, by Laurie Flores and Winfred Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
