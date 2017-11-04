All Paws on Deck!

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer 1st Class Callie Beasley, a culinary specialist, and Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Waldo, a boatswain's mate, both discuss Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon Inlet's unit mascot, Gale, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. During the interview, they described how Gale came to be at the station as well as the comfort a mascot provides to the crew. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony L. Soto