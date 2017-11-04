(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Paws on Deck!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PONCE DE LEON INLET, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Soto 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

    Petty Officer 1st Class Callie Beasley, a culinary specialist, and Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Waldo, a boatswain's mate, both discuss Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon Inlet's unit mascot, Gale, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. During the interview, they described how Gale came to be at the station as well as the comfort a mascot provides to the crew. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony L. Soto

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 527425
    VIRIN: 170520-G-DX440-1001
    Filename: DOD_104413933
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: PONCE DE LEON INLET, FL, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Paws on Deck!, by PO2 Anthony Soto, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    tradition
    pets
    Coast Guard
    dogs
    Station Ponce de Leon Inlet
    unit mascot

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT