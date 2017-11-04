Petty Officer 1st Class Callie Beasley, a culinary specialist, and Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Waldo, a boatswain's mate, both discuss Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon Inlet's unit mascot, Gale, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. During the interview, they described how Gale came to be at the station as well as the comfort a mascot provides to the crew. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony L. Soto
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 11:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|527425
|VIRIN:
|170520-G-DX440-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104413933
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|PONCE DE LEON INLET, FL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Paws on Deck!, by PO2 Anthony Soto, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
