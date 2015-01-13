This production contains four short stories presented by gen. Mark welsh iii, at the 2013 fall air and space conference. The vignettes, covering global security, nuclear security, medicine and cyber security, highlight airmen and civilians behind the scenes that enable the warfighters. For use by CSAF at AFA in Sept at the Gaylord hotel convention center and other speaking engagements.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2015
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 10:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|527413
|VIRIN:
|150113-F-F3230-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104413888
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ENABLING THE FORCE, by Burke Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
