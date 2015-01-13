ENABLING THE FORCE

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/527413" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This production contains four short stories presented by gen. Mark welsh iii, at the 2013 fall air and space conference. The vignettes, covering global security, nuclear security, medicine and cyber security, highlight airmen and civilians behind the scenes that enable the warfighters. For use by CSAF at AFA in Sept at the Gaylord hotel convention center and other speaking engagements.