    ENABLING THE FORCE

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2015

    Video by Burke Baker 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency, OL-H (Hill)

    This production contains four short stories presented by gen. Mark welsh iii, at the 2013 fall air and space conference. The vignettes, covering global security, nuclear security, medicine and cyber security, highlight airmen and civilians behind the scenes that enable the warfighters. For use by CSAF at AFA in Sept at the Gaylord hotel convention center and other speaking engagements.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ENABLING THE FORCE, by Burke Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AFA
    2013 FALL AIR AND SPACE CONFERENCE
    CSAF VIGNETTES

