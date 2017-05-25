Major Anne McClain talks about being a Soldier Astronaut and the road to get there.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 10:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527409
|VIRIN:
|170525-A-YT706-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104413884
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers Journal: Major Anne McClain, Soldier Astronaut, by SGT Laura Martin, Lance Milsted, Tyler Prince and Elliot Valdez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT