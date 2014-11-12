(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OC-ALC Overview

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2014

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency, OL-H (Hill)

    This production provides an overview of critical depot maintenance processes at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex located at Tinker Air Force Base. It provides the OC-ALC senior leadership a tool to introduce the complex to key senior, political, community, and interest groups.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2014
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 09:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 527408
    VIRIN: 141211-F-F3230-0001
    Filename: DOD_104413880
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OC-ALC Overview, by SSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TINKER AFB
    DEPOT MAINTENANCE
    OC-ALC

