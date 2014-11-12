This production provides an overview of critical depot maintenance processes at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex located at Tinker Air Force Base. It provides the OC-ALC senior leadership a tool to introduce the complex to key senior, political, community, and interest groups.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2014
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 09:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|527408
|VIRIN:
|141211-F-F3230-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104413880
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, OC-ALC Overview, by SSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT