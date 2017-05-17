The newly-renovated Keesler Professional Development Center held a grand re-opening May 17. For more information on classes available to Total Force Airmen, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KeeslerCareerAssistanceAdvisor/
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 09:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527407
|VIRIN:
|170517-F-PJ703-349
|Filename:
|DOD_104413864
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Professional Development Center re-opens for Total Force Airmen, by SrA Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT