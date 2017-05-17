(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Professional Development Center re-opens for Total Force Airmen

    05.17.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    The newly-renovated Keesler Professional Development Center held a grand re-opening May 17. For more information on classes available to Total Force Airmen, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KeeslerCareerAssistanceAdvisor/

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 09:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527407
    VIRIN: 170517-F-PJ703-349
    Filename: DOD_104413864
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: MS, US
    This work, Professional Development Center re-opens for Total Force Airmen, by SrA Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Career Assistance Advisor
    Keesler
    Keesler Air Force Base
    KAFB
    Professional Development Center
    Total Force Airmen

