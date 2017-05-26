Sergeant Major Edgar Fuentes suffers from Post Traumatic Stress and shows us how he handles his illness while helping others.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 09:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527399
|VIRIN:
|170526-A-VY865-611
|Filename:
|DOD_104413826
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers Journal: Never Take Me Alive, by SGT Nathaniel Duane Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
