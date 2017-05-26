(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers Journal: Never Take Me Alive

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Sgt. Nathaniel Duane Phillips 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    Sergeant Major Edgar Fuentes suffers from Post Traumatic Stress and shows us how he handles his illness while helping others.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 09:26
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Journal: Never Take Me Alive, by SGT Nathaniel Duane Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Hood
    MMA
    Post Traumatic Stress
    PTSD
    Edgar Fuentes
    Mixed Marshall Arts

