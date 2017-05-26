Veterans talk about what Memorial Day means to them while visiting the National Monuments in Washington D.C.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 08:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527392
|VIRIN:
|170526-A-VY865-869
|Filename:
|DOD_104413768
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SOLDIERS JOURNAL: Memorial Day, by SGT Laura Martin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
