This production depicts military members seeking mental health services for relationship problems. To provide to the wider community for mental health de-stigmatization.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2014
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 08:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|527389
|VIRIN:
|141229-F-F3230-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104413759
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Life & Love... Dealing with Separation, by SSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
