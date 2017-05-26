(B-Roll) A Demonstration of Weapons Capabilities
ENG, UNITED KINGDOM
05.26.2017
Courtesy Video
From Javelin anti-tank weapons to smaller machine guns, the British troops that make up NATO’s Spearhead Force have been demonstrating their capabilities on a training ground in the UK.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 07:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|527377
|Filename:
|DOD_104413711
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
LEAVE A COMMENT