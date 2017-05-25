Interview aboard Sgt William R. Button during Saber Strike 17
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 07:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|527334
|VIRIN:
|170525-A-SG547-719
|Filename:
|DOD_104413545
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|VEN, LV
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt Michael Mueller Interview at Saber Strike, by SGT Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT