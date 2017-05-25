(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt Michael Mueller Interview at Saber Strike

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VEN, LATVIA

    05.25.2017

    Video by Sgt. Anri Baril 

    American Forces Network Europe

    Interview aboard Sgt William R. Button during Saber Strike 17

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 07:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 527334
    VIRIN: 170525-A-SG547-719
    Filename: DOD_104413545
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: VEN, LV
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt Michael Mueller Interview at Saber Strike, by SGT Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    USNS
    MARFORRES
    Assault Craft Unit 2
    Navy
    Marines
    training
    USAREUR
    Latvia
    MARFOREUR
    Saber Strike
    Ship to Shore
    baltics
    Atlantic Resolve
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT