    170526-MIS-AOMORI_SHUTTLE

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.26.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    American Forces Network - Misawa

    Misawa’s flight line closure has a significant impact on both military and commercial travel. Petty Officer Dean Cates checks out the closest commercial airport with the help of the base’s Information, Tickets and Travel office. Flight line resurfacing is typically scheduled to happen every ten years.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 03:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527328
    VIRIN: 170526-N-RG587-001
    Filename: DOD_104413389
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170526-MIS-AOMORI_SHUTTLE, by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

