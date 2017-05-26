Misawa’s flight line closure has a significant impact on both military and commercial travel. Petty Officer Dean Cates checks out the closest commercial airport with the help of the base’s Information, Tickets and Travel office. Flight line resurfacing is typically scheduled to happen every ten years.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 03:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527328
|VIRIN:
|170526-N-RG587-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104413389
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, 170526-MIS-AOMORI_SHUTTLE, by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
