Most people only meet emergency medical services or EMS personnel under dire circumstances. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath reports from Yokota Air Base where EMS personnel got to interact with the base community in a friendlier environment.
Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 02:44
Category:
|Package
VIRIN:
|170525-F-TO545-353
Length:
|00:00:57
Location:
|TOKYO, JP
This work, Yokota Observes EMS Week, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
