An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues an injured beachgoer after she fell from the rocks sustaining substantial injuries to her arms and leg near Brookings, Ore., May 25, 2017. The woman was met by a Curry County Sheriff’s Office ground crew who prepped her for Coast Guard helicopter transport to Brookings Airport where they were met by Life Flight. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Klingenberg.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 02:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|527318
|VIRIN:
|170525-G-KL864-978
|Filename:
|DOD_104413352
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|OR, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brookings, Ore., beachgoer rescue, by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
