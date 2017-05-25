(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brookings, Ore., beachgoer rescue

    OR, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Klingenberg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues an injured beachgoer after she fell from the rocks sustaining substantial injuries to her arms and leg near Brookings, Ore., May 25, 2017. The woman was met by a Curry County Sheriff’s Office ground crew who prepped her for Coast Guard helicopter transport to Brookings Airport where they were met by Life Flight. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Klingenberg.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 02:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527318
    VIRIN: 170525-G-KL864-978
    Filename: DOD_104413352
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: OR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brookings, Ore., beachgoer rescue, by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Search and Rescue
    Oregon
    Coast Guard
    Brookings
    Chetco

