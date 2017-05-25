Brookings, Ore., beachgoer rescue

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues an injured beachgoer after she fell from the rocks sustaining substantial injuries to her arms and leg near Brookings, Ore., May 25, 2017. The woman was met by a Curry County Sheriff’s Office ground crew who prepped her for Coast Guard helicopter transport to Brookings Airport where they were met by Life Flight. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Klingenberg.