    U.S., Afghan forces partner for Sangin mission

    SANGIN DISTRICT, AFGHANISTAN

    05.26.2017

    Video by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    U.S. Marine Advisors with Task Force Southwest and Afghan National Army soldiers with 2nd Brigade, 215th Corps partner for an expeditionary advising package at Camp Nolay, Afghanistan, May 21-25, 2017. The event was an opportunity for the advisors and leadership within the 215th Corps to build an understanding of the 2nd Brigade’s capabilities and current shortfalls, while also helping coordinate a combat mission conducted by 3rd Kandak, 2nd Brigade. (Video contains interviews with Capt. Jonathan Pucci and Gunnery Sgt. Alberto J. Andino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 01:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527298
    VIRIN: 170526-M-TR086-001
    Filename: DOD_104412771
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: SANGIN DISTRICT, AF 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Afghan forces partner for Sangin mission, by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

