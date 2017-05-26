U.S., Afghan forces partner for Sangin mission

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Advisors with Task Force Southwest and Afghan National Army soldiers with 2nd Brigade, 215th Corps partner for an expeditionary advising package at Camp Nolay, Afghanistan, May 21-25, 2017. The event was an opportunity for the advisors and leadership within the 215th Corps to build an understanding of the 2nd Brigade’s capabilities and current shortfalls, while also helping coordinate a combat mission conducted by 3rd Kandak, 2nd Brigade. (Video contains interviews with Capt. Jonathan Pucci and Gunnery Sgt. Alberto J. Andino)