U.S. Marine Advisors with Task Force Southwest and Afghan National Army soldiers with 2nd Brigade, 215th Corps partner for an expeditionary advising package at Camp Nolay, Afghanistan, May 21-25, 2017. The event was an opportunity for the advisors and leadership within the 215th Corps to build an understanding of the 2nd Brigade’s capabilities and current shortfalls, while also helping coordinate a combat mission conducted by 3rd Kandak, 2nd Brigade. (Video contains interviews with Capt. Jonathan Pucci and Gunnery Sgt. Alberto J. Andino)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 01:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527298
|VIRIN:
|170526-M-TR086-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104412771
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|SANGIN DISTRICT, AF
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S., Afghan forces partner for Sangin mission, by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
