Fairchild commander opens town hall on emerging contaminants

Colonel Ryan Samuelson, the 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander at Fairchild Air Force Base, gave opening remarks and addressed concerns about emerging contaminants to an audience at the Medical Lake High School Gymnasium on May 23, 2017. Contaminates perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooclanoic acid (PFOA) were discovered during preliminary groundwater sampling of two water wells used to supply the city of Airway Heights.