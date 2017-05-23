(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fairchild commander opens town hall on emerging contaminants

    MEDICAL LAKE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Nicolo Daniello and Tech. Sgt. Monique Jose Duvall

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Colonel Ryan Samuelson, the 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander at Fairchild Air Force Base, gave opening remarks and addressed concerns about emerging contaminants to an audience at the Medical Lake High School Gymnasium on May 23, 2017. Contaminates perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooclanoic acid (PFOA) were discovered during preliminary groundwater sampling of two water wells used to supply the city of Airway Heights.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 23:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 527295
    VIRIN: 170525-F-XW534-001
    Filename: DOD_104411466
    Length: 00:19:41
    Location: MEDICAL LAKE, WA, US 
    TAGS

    Fairchild Air Force Base
    commander
    Col Ryan Samuelson
    92 ARW
    PFOS
    PFOA
    emerging contaminants

