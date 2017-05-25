Moderator: Col. Olin K. Strader
Perspectives on Land Force Roles and opportunities panel presentation from various military leadership and industry leaders during the LANPAC symposium in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 23-25, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 22:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|527280
|Filename:
|DOD_104411385
|Length:
|01:35:41
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LANPAC Symposium: Industry Forum, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
