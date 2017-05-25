(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    8th Fighter Wing Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.25.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Rosales 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A new Wolf leads the Pack at Kunsan Air Base. Colonel David Shoemaker took command of the 8th Fighter Wing from Colonel Todd Dozier during a change of command ceremony on May 25, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 21:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527278
    VIRIN: 170526-F-CM098-001
    Filename: DOD_104411269
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Fighter Wing Change of Command, by SSgt Joshua Rosales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Republic of Korea
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT