A new Wolf leads the Pack at Kunsan Air Base. Colonel David Shoemaker took command of the 8th Fighter Wing from Colonel Todd Dozier during a change of command ceremony on May 25, 2017.
This work, 8th Fighter Wing Change of Command, by SSgt Joshua Rosales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
