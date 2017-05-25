(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    9th Engineer Support Battalion and Combat Logistics Battlion 4 conducted Urban Operations Training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.25.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Deseree Kamm 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    9Th Engineer Support Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion 4 conducted Urban Operations Training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 11, 2017. This training ensures Marines are ready to fight tonight.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th Engineer Support Battalion and Combat Logistics Battlion 4 conducted Urban Operations Training, by LCpl Deseree Kamm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    M16
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    USMC
    Bomb
    Camp Hansen
    2004
    Rifle
    U.S. Marines
    Training
    Combat Logistics Battalion 4
    MOUNT..
    9Th ESB
    9Th Engineer Support Battalion
    III MEF
    Explode
    HQMC
    Fight Tonight
    Room Clearning

