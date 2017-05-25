9Th Engineer Support Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion 4 conducted Urban Operations Training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 11, 2017. This training ensures Marines are ready to fight tonight.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 23:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527275
|VIRIN:
|170525-M-WL813-043
|Filename:
|DOD_104411188
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|GLENCOE, AL, US
|Hometown:
|OXNARD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 9th Engineer Support Battalion and Combat Logistics Battlion 4 conducted Urban Operations Training, by LCpl Deseree Kamm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT