The military celebrates all cultures within its formation. The month of May highlights the heritage of Asian and Pacific Islanders. Specialist Joni Jackson attends an event that focuses on experiencing the differences of these cultural traditions.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 20:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527270
|VIRIN:
|170510-A-ZS680-649
|Filename:
|DOD_104411183
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CAMP CARROLL, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170510-DGU-HERITAGE OBSERVANCE, by Chuck Gill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT