    170510-DGU-HERITAGE OBSERVANCE

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    05.10.2017

    Video by Chuck Gill 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The military celebrates all cultures within its formation. The month of May highlights the heritage of Asian and Pacific Islanders. Specialist Joni Jackson attends an event that focuses on experiencing the differences of these cultural traditions.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 20:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527270
    VIRIN: 170510-A-ZS680-649
    Filename: DOD_104411183
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170510-DGU-HERITAGE OBSERVANCE, by Chuck Gill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    HERITAGE
    AFN
    ASIAN
    PACIFIC
    AMERICAN
    OBSERVANCE
    COMMUNITY
    CELEBRATION
    ISLANDER
    6TH ORDNANCE BATTALION
    CAMP CARROLL
    AREA 4
    AFN DAEGU

