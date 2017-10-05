170510-DGU-HERITAGE OBSERVANCE

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/527270" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The military celebrates all cultures within its formation. The month of May highlights the heritage of Asian and Pacific Islanders. Specialist Joni Jackson attends an event that focuses on experiencing the differences of these cultural traditions.