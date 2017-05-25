In a ceremony held at the 29th Infantry Brigade Readiness Center in Kalaeloa, the Hawaii Army National Guard held a ceremony to honor its fallen brothers. Todays ceremony was focused on the 29 soldiers the HIARNG lost during the Vietnam War.
Featured Speakers were:
Brig. Gen. Arthur J Logan, Hawaii Adjutant General
Brig. Gen. (Ret) Irwin K. Cockett - U.S. Adviser the the Hawaii National Guard 1970 - 1971
Mrs. Shirley Kauhaihao - Surviving Spouse of 1st Lt. John Kauhaihao. Who died in battle 5 September 1969. He received the Distinguished Cross (posthumously) for his actions.
The ceremony was closed out with a 21-gun volley and taps.
Tours of the 29th IBCT’s Readiness Center were offered following the ceremony.
(U.S.Air National Guard Video By Tech. Sgt. Andrew L Jackson)
This work, Hawaii Army National Guard honors its Vietnam Veterans., by TSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
