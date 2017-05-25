(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hawaii Army National Guard honors its Vietnam Veterans.

    KALAELOA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    In a ceremony held at the 29th Infantry Brigade Readiness Center in Kalaeloa, the Hawaii Army National Guard held a ceremony to honor its fallen brothers. Todays ceremony was focused on the 29 soldiers the HIARNG lost during the Vietnam War.

    Featured Speakers were:

    Brig. Gen. Arthur J Logan, Hawaii Adjutant General

    Brig. Gen. (Ret) Irwin K. Cockett - U.S. Adviser the the Hawaii National Guard 1970 - 1971

    Mrs. Shirley Kauhaihao - Surviving Spouse of 1st Lt. John Kauhaihao. Who died in battle 5 September 1969. He received the Distinguished Cross (posthumously) for his actions.

    The ceremony was closed out with a 21-gun volley and taps.

    Tours of the 29th IBCT’s Readiness Center were offered following the ceremony.

    (U.S.Air National Guard Video By Tech. Sgt. Andrew L Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 20:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard honors its Vietnam Veterans., by TSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    Memorial Day
    Veterans
    Vietnam 50th anniversary

