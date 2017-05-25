Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen worked with USO volunteers to build more than 300 bikes for service member children. The event was part of Fleet Week New York 2017 and took place, May 25, 2017. Lance Corporal Brian Robinson, an Aviation Mechanic with HMLA 167, talked about the importance of Marines participating in events like this during Fleet Week NYC 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 19:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527259
|VIRIN:
|170525-M-OF478-253
|Filename:
|DOD_104411115
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USO Bike Build: Fleet Week NYC 2017, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
