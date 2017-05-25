USO Bike Build: Fleet Week NYC 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen worked with USO volunteers to build more than 300 bikes for service member children. The event was part of Fleet Week New York 2017 and took place, May 25, 2017. Lance Corporal Brian Robinson, an Aviation Mechanic with HMLA 167, talked about the importance of Marines participating in events like this during Fleet Week NYC 2017.