    USO Bike Build: Fleet Week NYC 2017

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen worked with USO volunteers to build more than 300 bikes for service member children. The event was part of Fleet Week New York 2017 and took place, May 25, 2017. Lance Corporal Brian Robinson, an Aviation Mechanic with HMLA 167, talked about the importance of Marines participating in events like this during Fleet Week NYC 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Bike Build: Fleet Week NYC 2017, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

