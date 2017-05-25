The Fox & Friends morning show hosted the BoneFrog Challenge during a live broadcast designed for friendly competition between the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, in celebration of Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 25. The BoneFrog Challenge by HESCO is comprised of five obstacles, ranging from climbing a 12-foot vertical wooden wall to belly-crawling in a pit of mulch underneath a low-fastened wire mesh cover. The cold and rainy weather did not deter the four members from each branch who participated in the challenge. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)
|05.25.2017
|05.25.2017 19:05
|Video Productions
|527253
|170525-N-YL073-003
|DOD_104411088
|00:01:08
|NY, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, BoneFrog Challenge at Fleet Week 2017, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
