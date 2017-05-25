BoneFrog Challenge at Fleet Week 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fox & Friends morning show hosted the BoneFrog Challenge during a live broadcast designed for friendly competition between the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, in celebration of Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 25. The BoneFrog Challenge by HESCO is comprised of five obstacles, ranging from climbing a 12-foot vertical wooden wall to belly-crawling in a pit of mulch underneath a low-fastened wire mesh cover. The cold and rainy weather did not deter the four members from each branch who participated in the challenge. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)