    170525-N-YL073-003

    NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by David Todd 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    170525-N-YL073-003 -- The Fox & Friends morning show hosted the BoneFrog Challenge during a live broadcast designed for friendly competition between the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, in celebration of Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 25. The BoneFrog Challenge by HESCO is comprised of five obstacles, ranging from climbing a 12-foot vertical wooden wall to belly-crawling in a pit of mulch underneath a low-fastened wire mesh cover. The cold and rainy weather did not deter the four members from each branch who participated in the challenge. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 19:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 527253
    VIRIN: 170525-N-YL073-003
    Filename: DOD_104411088
    Length: 00:01:08
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170525-N-YL073-003, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    fwny2017

