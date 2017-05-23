(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Papa and Delta Company Firing Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordan Canney 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Papa Company, 4th Battalion and Delta Company, 1st Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, fire with M16A4 service rifles at Starlight Range, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 23, 2017. The recruits practiced firing in preparation for rifle qualification on training day 40. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Jordan P. Canney/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Papa and Delta Company Firing Week, by LCpl Jordan Canney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Firing Line
    Range Week
    MCRDPI
    Table One Qualification
    TD40

