U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Papa Company, 4th Battalion and Delta Company, 1st Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, fire with M16A4 service rifles at Starlight Range, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 23, 2017. The recruits practiced firing in preparation for rifle qualification on training day 40. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Jordan P. Canney/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 18:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527243
|VIRIN:
|170523-M-XV681-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104410976
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Papa and Delta Company Firing Week, by LCpl Jordan Canney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
