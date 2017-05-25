All American Week Airborne Review

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division take part in the Airborne Review on Sicily Drop Zone at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 25, 2017 as part of All American Week 100. All American Week 100 which is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to celebrate being members of the American Guard of Honor. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Green)