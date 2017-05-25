(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All American Week Airborne Review

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Green 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division take part in the Airborne Review on the Sicily Drop Zone at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 25, 2017 as part of All American Week 100. All American Week 100 is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to celebrate being members of the American Guard of Honor. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Green)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American Week Airborne Review, by SrA Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    82nd Airborne
    All American Week
    Airborne Review
    Celebrating a Century of Service
    AAW 100

