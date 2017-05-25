Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division take part in the Airborne Review on the Sicily Drop Zone at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 25, 2017 as part of All American Week 100. All American Week 100 is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to celebrate being members of the American Guard of Honor. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Green)
|05.25.2017
|05.25.2017 17:39
|B-Roll
|527236
|170525-F-EW070-0001
|DOD_104410912
|00:01:06
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, All American Week Airborne Review, by SrA Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
