(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SAPR Fun Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NY, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lucas Morrow 

    914th Airlift Wing

    Members from Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station participate in a fun run. The run was made possible by the SAPR office with help from Friends of Family Support and the Force Support Squadron.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 17:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527229
    VIRIN: 170517-F-IQ439-748
    Filename: DOD_104410851
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPR Fun Run, by SSgt Lucas Morrow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SAPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT